Federal Health Minister urges people to reach out as Victoria locks down

Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt is urging people to stay connected as Melbourne battles through a second lockdown.

Lifeline has reported a 22 per cent surge in calls since Victoria announced the imposing of a six-week lockdown.

Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt told Ben Fordham it is crucial to reach out to friends and family.

“If you’re in contact with somebody who is in lockdown… now is a good time to give them a call.

“The more you can be in contact with people, that can at least get over the physical distancing.”

If you are experiencing difficulties please contact Lifeline 13 11 14 or Beyond Blue on 1300 224 636.