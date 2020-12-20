2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Federal Health Minister says COVID-19 vaccine on track for March

5 mins ago
chris smith
coronaviruscovid-19Greg Hunt
Article image for Federal Health Minister says COVID-19 vaccine on track for March

Health Minister Greg Hunt says any decision to speed up vaccine approvals will be made by the regulator.

Sydneysiders have had their Christmas plans thrown into chaos as health authorities work to contain an outbreak on the northern beaches.

Despite hopes a vaccine would be made available earlier in Australia, Mr Hunt told Chris Smith first vaccines will be rolled out in March.

“We’re being very, very, thorough.

“We’re expecting the first of the Australian decisions from our regulator in six weeks.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

chris smith
AustraliaHealthNewsNSW
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873