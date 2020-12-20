Federal Health Minister says COVID-19 vaccine on track for March

Health Minister Greg Hunt says any decision to speed up vaccine approvals will be made by the regulator.

Sydneysiders have had their Christmas plans thrown into chaos as health authorities work to contain an outbreak on the northern beaches.

Despite hopes a vaccine would be made available earlier in Australia, Mr Hunt told Chris Smith first vaccines will be rolled out in March.

“We’re being very, very, thorough.

“We’re expecting the first of the Australian decisions from our regulator in six weeks.”

