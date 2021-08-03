2GB
Federal government working towards ‘highly likely’ vaccine passport

6 hours ago
Jim Wilson
SIMON BIRMINGHAMvaccine passportvaccine rollout
Article image for Federal government working towards ‘highly likely’ vaccine passport

As the national vaccine rollout ramps up, Australians will likely need to carry some form of ‘vaccine passport’ to get in or out of the country.

Finance Minister Simon Birmingham told Jim Wilson the government is investigating proof of vaccination in particular for international travel, but also flagged future state requirements.

“We’re building the technology.

“Australians should be clear that as we reopen, it’s highly likely that there will be some areas of life where you will greater liberties or freedoms if you’ve been vaccinated than not.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

 

Jim Wilson
AustraliaHealthNews
