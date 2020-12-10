Federal government terminates Queensland COVID-19 vaccine deal

The federal government has put a stop to its deal to buy 50 million doses of the University of Queensland’s coronavirus vaccine after several trial participants returned false positive HIV test results.

The current clinical trials will be abandoned but pathology tests reveal the health of the participants has not been put at risk.

The National Security Committee of Cabinet agreed to terminate the agreement following fears the revelation would severely damage Australia’s public confidence in the vaccination program.

University of Sydney Immunisation expert Professor Robert Booy told Ben Fordham CSL aren’t giving up on the vaccine.

“It’s very disappointing.

“I think behind the scenes they’ll go on trying to develop a similar vaccine because it does hold so much promise.”

Image: Getty