The federal government will spend up to $600 million building a new gas-fired power station in Kurri Kurri in the NSW Hunter Valley.

This comes as the International Energy Agency investments in new coal mines, oil and gas wells must cease in order to meet climate goals by 2050.

Energy Minister Angus Taylor told Ben Fordham “that’s not what we’re going to do”.

