Federal government fires back at former PM claiming Pfizer victory

Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt has responded to a former prime minister claiming credit for greasing the wheels of Pfizer.

Pfizer has agreed to deliver additional doses of its COVID-19 vaccine to Australia – a decision Kevin Rudd claims he accelerated.

In a leaked letter to Prime Minister Scott Morrison, Mr Rudd said he spoke to Pfizer in his “private capacity as an Australian citizen who cares for his country’s wellbeing”.

But Mr Hunt told Ray Hadley the deal was already done when Mr Rudd sent his letter.

“We received the letter after we’d done the work with Pfizer and we knew the outcome was to be exactly as it was.

“We appreciate all the help, even if it hasn’t added to the outcome.

“I’ll let others speak for themselves but that action came after the fact.”

Press PLAY below to hear the Health Minister’s response to former PM Malcolm Turnbull jumping into the fray

A Pfizer spokesperson has corroborated Mr Hunt’s comments.

In a statement to 2GB, the spokesperson said no “third party or individual has had any role in contractual agreements reached between Pfizer and the Australian Government”.

Read the full statement below