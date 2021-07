Ray Hadley has called out Alan Jones’ dangerous views on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Alan has maintained COVID-19 is no more deadly than the flu, most recently supporting the unauthorised anti-lockdown protest in Sydney.

“He needs to be called out for last night’s program,” Ray said.

Alan Jones has referred to Dr Kerry Chant as the “village idiot” on his Sky News show.

Image: Sky News