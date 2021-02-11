2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Fears of an aviation skill drain prompts call for ‘immediate relief’

8 hours ago
Jim Wilson
Australian Airports AssociationaviationJobKeeper
Article image for Fears of an aviation skill drain prompts call for ‘immediate relief’

The aviation sector is calling for more than half a billion dollars of federal government support to survive the continuing border closure.

Australian Airports Association CEO James Goodwin told Jim Wilson the nation’s airports cost $4 million a day to operate, even with the international border closed.

He urged the government to provide “immediate relief” for up to nine months after JobKeeper ends.

“We’re going to start losing the skills and experience from this workforce.

“This is a highly regulated environment, and that’s to ensure the safety and security of the travelling public.

“If they go, there will be significant costs to get them back.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty

Jim Wilson
AustraliaBusinessNewsTravel
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873