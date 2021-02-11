Fears of an aviation skill drain prompts call for ‘immediate relief’

The aviation sector is calling for more than half a billion dollars of federal government support to survive the continuing border closure.

Australian Airports Association CEO James Goodwin told Jim Wilson the nation’s airports cost $4 million a day to operate, even with the international border closed.

He urged the government to provide “immediate relief” for up to nine months after JobKeeper ends.

“We’re going to start losing the skills and experience from this workforce.

“This is a highly regulated environment, and that’s to ensure the safety and security of the travelling public.

“If they go, there will be significant costs to get them back.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty