Fears new agreement will increase prescription medicine costs

There are concerns prescription medicine prices will rise under an agreement between the Pharmacy Guild of Australia and the federal government.

According to a News Corp Australia investigation, the agreement will allow chemists to apply five separate fees to prescription medications, adding up to $18 to the cost.

However, Pharmacy Guild of Australia President George Tambassis rejects these claims, telling Deborah Knight the pricing of the medicine is “determined by an independent body”.

“Our dispensing fees are around about $10.

“We call it a dispensing fee but it includes the full amount that we can charge most patients that walk in through the pharmacy doors.”

Image: Getty