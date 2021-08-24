2GB
Fears for patients’ lives as Westmead Hospital reaches ‘crisis point’

42 mins ago
RAY HADLEY EXCLUSIVE
Westmead Hospital
Article image for Fears for patients’ lives as Westmead Hospital reaches ‘crisis point’

Ray Hadley has revealed Westmead Hospital is reaching a “crisis point”.

Sources have told The Ray Hadley Morning Show hospitals are being overwhelmed with COVID patients, leaving cardiac patients without a bed.

“Surgeons are very concerned that people may die waiting for surgery,” Ray said.

Ray is suggesting the federal government reintroduce a practice from last year, where they offered to fund public patients in private hospitals.

Press PLAY below to hear the details in full

 

Image: Google Maps

RAY HADLEY EXCLUSIVE
HealthNewsNSW
