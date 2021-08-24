Fears for patients’ lives as Westmead Hospital reaches ‘crisis point’

Ray Hadley has revealed Westmead Hospital is reaching a “crisis point”.

Sources have told The Ray Hadley Morning Show hospitals are being overwhelmed with COVID patients, leaving cardiac patients without a bed.

“Surgeons are very concerned that people may die waiting for surgery,” Ray said.

Ray is suggesting the federal government reintroduce a practice from last year, where they offered to fund public patients in private hospitals.

