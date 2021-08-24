Fears for patients’ lives as Westmead Hospital reaches ‘crisis point’
Ray Hadley has revealed Westmead Hospital is reaching a “crisis point”.
Sources have told The Ray Hadley Morning Show hospitals are being overwhelmed with COVID patients, leaving cardiac patients without a bed.
“Surgeons are very concerned that people may die waiting for surgery,” Ray said.
Ray is suggesting the federal government reintroduce a practice from last year, where they offered to fund public patients in private hospitals.
Image: Google Maps