Fears disengaged students ‘will never come back’ from home learning harms

3 hours ago
Joe Hildebrand
The National Children’s Commissioner has warned some kids are becoming disengaged from school due to remote learning.

National Cabinet is being urged to come up with a standardised approach to COVID-19 related school closures.

Commissioner Anne Hollonds criticised the lack of support for vulnerable students from the federal government, compared with the support offered to businesses.

“It’s the older kids who were struggling anyway, who maybe were on the edge of disengagement, and now will never come back,” she told Joe Hildebrand.

“If school was not your favourite place anyway, all of this disruption will just mean that you’ll be more disengaged.

“And we have no plan!”

Press PLAY below to hear her suggestions to get kids back in school

