Fears alleged paedophile living in Sydney aged care home

There are fears an alleged paedophile is living amongst residents in a Sydney aged care home.

Ben Fordham Live has been contacted by relatives of residents at a Catholic aged care facility on Sydney’s north shore, after noticing a resident had the same name as a priest awaiting trial on child sex offences.

NSW Police and the Department of Justice have confirmed a priest charged with crimes against a child under 10 is out on bail in a suburb on the North Shore.

