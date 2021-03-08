2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Fears alleged paedophile living in Sydney aged care home

4 hours ago
BEN FORDHAM EXCLUSIVE
Sydney’s north shore
Article image for Fears alleged paedophile living in Sydney aged care home

There are fears an alleged paedophile is living amongst residents in a Sydney aged care home.

Ben Fordham Live has been contacted by relatives of residents at a Catholic aged care facility on Sydney’s north shore, after noticing a resident had the same name as a priest awaiting trial on child sex offences.

NSW Police and the Department of Justice have confirmed a priest charged with crimes against a child under 10 is out on bail in a suburb on the North Shore.

Click PLAY below to hear more

 

Image: Getty

BEN FORDHAM EXCLUSIVE
LocalNewsNSW
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873