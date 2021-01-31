2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Father’s humbling message on anniversary of Oatlands crash that killed four children

6 hours ago
Ben Fordham
Danny AbdallahOatlands crash
Article image for Father’s humbling message on anniversary of Oatlands crash that killed four children

The father of three children killed in a horrific crash one year ago has spoken about the power of forgiveness.

Four children were killed when an out-of-control ute mounted a footpath in Oatlands.

The families humbled the rest of NSW when they forgave the driver and have now launched ‘i4give Day’ to encourage people to reflect on relationships in their own lives.

Danny Abdallah told Ben Fordham he carries the pain with him every day, but he feels free from anger.

“I didn’t want my kids … to be angry, to feel that they lost their dad through anger, revenge and bitterness.

“Forgiveness is for yourself more than the driver.

“I’m still in pain, I still cry, I still miss my children but my soul isn’t imprisoned anymore.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Ben Fordham
NewsNSW
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873