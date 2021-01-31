Father’s humbling message on anniversary of Oatlands crash that killed four children

The father of three children killed in a horrific crash one year ago has spoken about the power of forgiveness.

Four children were killed when an out-of-control ute mounted a footpath in Oatlands.

The families humbled the rest of NSW when they forgave the driver and have now launched ‘i4give Day’ to encourage people to reflect on relationships in their own lives.

Danny Abdallah told Ben Fordham he carries the pain with him every day, but he feels free from anger.

“I didn’t want my kids … to be angry, to feel that they lost their dad through anger, revenge and bitterness.

“Forgiveness is for yourself more than the driver.

“I’m still in pain, I still cry, I still miss my children but my soul isn’t imprisoned anymore.”

