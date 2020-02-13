Father hosting fundraiser in name of wife and son killed in Rozelle explosion

John O’Brien is hosting a dinner in the name of his family, who were killed in the Rozelle explosion in 2014.

Mr O’Brien’s wife Bianka and baby son Jude were killed when their Rozelle apartment was deliberately blown up by store owner Adeel Khan in an attempted insurance scam.

During the darkest days of his life, he says the Homicide Victim’s Support Group (HVSG) was there for him with constant support and guidance.

Now, he’s decided to give back by hosting the Jude O’Brien Dinner, in honour of his son and wife.

It will raise money for HVSG’s Grace’s Place, a home for children recovering from trauma after a homicide.

The dinner, which will include entertainment from Mark Vincent, will take place on March 5 at Doltone House, Sylvania Waters. CLICK HERE to buy tickets

For more information about Grace’s Place CLICK HERE