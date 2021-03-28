2GB
Father Chris Riley’s hope for Youth Off The Streets as he steps down

3 hours ago
Ben Fordham
Father Chris Riley has moved into respite care and is stepping down from Youth Off The Streets.

Since starting Youth Off The Streets in 1991, it’s estimated he’s supported over 150,000 kids, working to turn their lives around.

Ben Fordham visited Father Chris Riley, who hopes people will continue to support the charity.

Youth Off The Streets CEO Lex Lutherborrow told Ben Fordham they will continue his legacy.

“He’s put all the groundwork in place and we just keep following through on what he started and his legacy.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

You can write to Father Riley on FCR@youthoffthestreets.com.au

