Fatal head-on crash closes the Airport Tunnel

20 hours ago
National Nine News

One person has died and three have been seriously injured in a crash which has blocked the airport tunnel.

At about 5.40am, a car carrying five people was travelling northbound on General Holmes Drive when it crashed head-on with another vehicle.

A passenger in the northbound car died at the scene and three others have been seriously injured and taken to hospital.

The driver of the southbound car was the sole occupant and has been taken to St George Hospital for mandatory testing.

Crash Investigators are investigating how the head-on crash occurred and will address the media at midday.

All southbound lanes and one northbound lane of the Airport Tunnel were closed for several hours but have since reopened.

Traffic in the area remains “extremely heavy” with motorists advised to avoid the area and catch the train if possible.

 

