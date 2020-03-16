2GB
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Fatal crash closes M1 in both directions

5 hours ago
Ray Hadley
Howard CollinsTRAFFIC

A fatal truck crash has closed the M1 Pacific Motorway in both directions at Mount Kuring-gai.

A B-double rolled and caught fire about 2.30am, near the Church Street overpass, burning a load of wool it was transporting.

The body of the driver was found inside the truck.

Traffic is heavy and motorists are being told to avoid the area, with no forecast for when the highway will reopen.

One southbound lane is now reopened.

Transport for NSW Greater Sydney Chief Operations Officer Howard Collins tells Ray Hadley the debris is being cleared.

“There’s at least an hour and a half delay.

“This afternoon may be impacted, we are trying our best to clear the site but there’s a lot of stuff.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: 7News

 

Ray Hadley
NewsNSW
Advertisement
Advertisement
131 873

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.