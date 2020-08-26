Fatal crash closes Sydney Harbour Bridge

A woman has died after a head-on crash on the Sydney Harbour Bridge this morning.

Another female driver remained trapped while two men were transported to hospital.

She has now been freed and transported to hospital in a stable condition with serious leg injuries.

All lanes on the bridge have since reopened.

NSW Ambulance Chief Superintendent Cameron Edgar told Ray Hadley he was one of the first on the scene.

Click PLAY below to hear the latest update

Emergency Services David Elliott told Ben Fordham the incident is “tragic”.

“Fourteen firefighters are on the scene.

“Nobody’s immune from road trauma.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Police Association of New South Wales Secretary Pat Gooley told Ben Fordham “traffic is at a standstill”.

“We have people doing U-turns… people just have to stop doing these U-turns if they’re listening its too dangerous.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full call

Image: Nine News