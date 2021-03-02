‘Fast, improved game’: Eels prop backs rule changes

Parramatta Eels prop Reagan Campbell-Gillard says he feels “positive” about the new rule changes to the NRL after a pre season hit out.

This season will see further changes to fasten the pace of the game with a play-the-ball restart to replace scrums when the ball is carried or kicked into touch.

A six-again ruling will also replace ten metre infringements.

The Eels big man says there’s no doubt they’ve had an effect.

“I think the longest play,in play, that we had, was about seven minutes, end-to-end football” he said.

“Definitely the rule changes, speeding it up and making it a lot more fun and exciting game.”

Image by Mark Kolbe/Getty Images