2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • ‘Fast, improved game’: Eels prop..

‘Fast, improved game’: Eels prop backs rule changes

7 hours ago
Mark Levy
Article image for ‘Fast, improved game’: Eels prop backs rule changes

Parramatta Eels prop Reagan Campbell-Gillard says he feels “positive” about the new rule changes to the NRL after a pre season hit out.

This season will see further changes to fasten the pace of the game with a play-the-ball restart to replace scrums when the ball is carried or kicked into touch.

A six-again ruling will also replace ten metre infringements.

The Eels big man says there’s no doubt they’ve had an effect.

“I think the longest play,in play, that we had, was about seven minutes, end-to-end football” he said.

“Definitely the rule changes, speeding it up and making it a lot more fun and exciting game.”

Click PLAY to hear more below

Image by Mark Kolbe/Getty Images

Mark Levy
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873