Farmers desperate for ‘bureaucratic red tape’ to be cut amid worker shortages

Australian farmers are calling out for help to save ripening crops amid a shortage of seasonal produce pickers.

COVID-19 travel restrictions and fragile domestic borders have hit farmers hard, who are desperate for seasonal workers to help harvest their bumper crops.

President of the Victorian Farmers Association Emma Germano told Murray Wilton and Murray Olds the issue has only gotten worse with up to 80,000 jobs needing to be filled.

“We are a national system and you can’t start putting up these state lines and thinking that works for agriculture.

“We need a bit of national coordination; but they all walk into a National Cabinet meeting and come out and pat each other on the back and smile for the cameras.

“And then five minutes later everybody’s gone back to doing it the way they want to do it.

“I wouldn’t say that any of them have got it right so far.”

Ms Germano said “bureaucratic red tape” is also restricting Australian workers who are willing to pick produce.

Click PLAY below to listen to the full interview

Those interested in looking for seasonal crop picking can visit, jobsearch.gov.au/harvestjob

Image: Getty