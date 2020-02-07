Farmers band together to sue government over NSW bushfires

Six farmers will take legal action against the state government on the basis that a bushfire burning in northern NSW could have been prevented.

Graziers hit by the blaze in the Guy Fawkes National Park, west of Coffs Harbour, argue it could have been prevented with more hazard reduction.

Guyra farmer Tony Brazier is planning the first class action after this bushfire season.

Mr Brazier tells Ben Fordham unless there’s a change, things will get worse.

“A lot of people have seen this sort of thing coming. It’s got to change.

“We’re in the fourth generations on this land adjoining the park and it’s now a liability to me and my family.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty/Brett Hemmings