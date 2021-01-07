2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

‘Fanning the flames’: The tense months that led to storming Capitol Hill

5 hours ago
Luke Grant
Donald TrumpUS election
Article image for ‘Fanning the flames’: The tense months that led to storming Capitol Hill

Following the astonishing scenes at Capitol Hill today, experts are retrospectively observing the election for turning points that led to such unrest. 

Professor of International Relations and US Expert at RMIT Aiden Warren believes Donald Trump has been “fanning the flames” for months.

“We’ve see certain fractures arise when Trump starts to query some of the counting, some of the results, particularly in Michigan and Wisconsin,” he told Luke Grant.

“We have two months of Trump fanning the flames and denying election results and really denouncing it as fraud.

“What we’re seeing today is really the final outcome of that.”

But Mr Warren believes there’s still “an ample amount of time” for more unrest to surface.

Press PLAY below to hear more

 

Image: Twitter/Amelia Adams

Luke Grant
NewsPoliticsWorld
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873