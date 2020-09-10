Families of missing Australians begging the government not to give up

The families of two Australians missing after a livestock ship capsized off the coast of Japan are urging the Australian government to continue the search.

Japan’s Coast Guard has suspended its full-time search for the 40 missing sailors.

William Mainprize is one of two Australians unaccounted for.

His brother, Tom, told Ben Fordham Australia needs to send a search party over urgently.

“Just bring our boys home. Don’t give up, we haven’t.”

