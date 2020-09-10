2GB
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Families of missing Australians begging..

Families of missing Australians begging the government not to give up

2 hours ago
Ben Fordham
William Mainprize

The families of two Australians missing after a livestock ship capsized off the coast of Japan are urging the Australian government to continue the search.

Japan’s Coast Guard has suspended its full-time search for the 40 missing sailors.

William Mainprize is one of two Australians unaccounted for.

His brother, Tom, told Ben Fordham Australia needs to send a search party over urgently.

“Just bring our boys home. Don’t give up, we haven’t.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Ben Fordham
AustraliaNews
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873