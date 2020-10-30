‘Familiar faces’ Murray Olds and Murray Wilton return to the airwaves

Old mates Murray Olds and Murray Wilton are back on 2GB with a new weekend show, launching this Saturday, October 31.

They’ll deliver five hours of news, sport, entertainment, lifestyle and more over the summer weekend afternoons.

“Radio is such an intimate medium,” Murray Olds told Jim Wilson.

“People are driving in their cars, they’re listening at home over a cup of tea: what a privilege to be invited into someone’s home!”

The Two Murrays “disagree on just about everything”, so listeners can expect feisty debates and entertaining banter alike.

“I think we’ve got a delay, which we’ll be using,” Murray Wilton added.

The Two Murrays airs Saturdays and Sundays from 2pm – 7pm.