Fallen police officer’s colleagues honour her hard work and dedication

Senior Constable Kelly Foster, who drowned trying to save a fellow canyoner at the weekend, is being remembered for her perseverance in the face of great challenges.

Chifley LAC Commander Glenn Cogdell paid tribute to his fallen colleague, telling Chris Smith the 39-year-old officer had only recently returned to duties after defeating breast cancer.

“Kelly worked off … that thin blue line, assisting the community.

“General duties are usually the first to attend to all these jobs; they’re the ones that go to the car crashes, they’re the one that who attend the domestics, and deal with people’s trauma on a day to day basis.

“Kelly chose to leave a position where she assisted … to be on the front line, and that says a lot.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: NSW Police