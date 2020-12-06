2GB
Extremists infiltrate gatherings to recruit vulnerable youth

9 hours ago
Ben Fordham
extremismradicalisationSarkis Achmar
Article image for Extremists infiltrate gatherings to recruit vulnerable youth

Youth programs designed to deradicalise vulnerable young people are being used as fertile ground for extremist recruitment, one of the workers has warned.

Sydney youth worker of 25 years Sarkis Achmar revealed the extent of the problem in The Australian, and told Ben Fordham reappropriating funding to organisations not embedded in the community is making the problem worse.

“I’ve seen it firsthand.

“I actually saw the very people who were involved in the recruitment for extremism working on the outskirts of [a] community barbeque.

“I just asked them for what credentials are you working under, and they couldn’t give me an answer.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: 

Ben Fordham
AustraliaCrimeNews
