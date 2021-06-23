‘Extremely comfortable’ Brad Fittler touts Dale Finucane to push Blues further

The NSW Blues are hard at work on the Far North Coast training for State of Origin’s toughest test.

Coach Brad ‘Freddy’ Fittler is celebrating his squad’s fitness, with none of the Blues stars in doubt for Origin II.

“One of the big decisions from my point of view was having someone like Dale Finucane on the extended bench,” he told Mark Levy.

“You know he’s going to push everyone, and he’s been doing that.

“I’m extremely comfortable with where we’re at at the moment.”

Press PLAY below to hear the Blues’ progress

From the camp across the border, Queensland Maroons assistant coach Johnathan Thurston told Mark the game one disaster has been firmly “put to bed”.

The inclusion of Josh Papalii and Christian Welch, who was taken off for a HIA early in the opener, will give Queensland a boost he said.

“I do think we are a better balanced side, and we need to play a lot better.”

Press PLAY below to hear the latest from the Maroons camp