2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Sports
  • ‘Extremely comfortable’ Brad Fittler touts..

‘Extremely comfortable’ Brad Fittler touts Dale Finucane to push Blues further

2 hours ago
Mark Levy
BRAD FITTLERJOHNATHAN THURSTONNSW BluesQueensland Maroonsrugby league featuredSTATE OF ORIGIN
Article image for ‘Extremely comfortable’ Brad Fittler touts Dale Finucane to push Blues further

The NSW Blues are hard at work on the Far North Coast training for State of Origin’s toughest test.

Coach Brad ‘Freddy’ Fittler is celebrating his squad’s fitness, with none of the Blues stars in doubt for Origin II.

“One of the big decisions from my point of view was having someone like Dale Finucane on the extended bench,” he told Mark Levy.

“You know he’s going to push everyone, and he’s been doing that.

“I’m extremely comfortable with where we’re at at the moment.”

Press PLAY below to hear the Blues’ progress

From the camp across the border, Queensland Maroons assistant coach Johnathan Thurston told Mark the game one disaster has been firmly “put to bed”.

The inclusion of Josh Papalii and Christian Welch, who was taken off for a HIA early in the opener, will give Queensland a boost he said.

“I do think we are a better balanced side, and we need to play a lot better.”

Press PLAY below to hear the latest from the Maroons camp

 

Mark Levy
Rugby LeagueSports
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873