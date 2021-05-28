Extra security brought in to protect Jack de Belin for rugby league return

With Jack de Belin set to return for the Dragons in the NSW Cup on Saturday, security will be beefed up at Lidcombe Oval.

NSWRL CEO Dave Trodden told Jim Wilson a number of security guards have been brought in for the Dragons v Magpies game.

He encouraged attendees to “leave behind” any grievances over the dropped charges against de Belin.

“We don’t have any reason to believe that there’ll be any real drama, but just taking a few extra precautions on the basis that this game will have a lot more interest than would otherwise have been the case.

“We just don’t want to make it an unpleasant experience for any of the players, including Jack, or any of the people … watching the game.”

Image: Ashley Feder/Getty Images