Extra government assistance no match for ‘debilitating’ lockdown

The federal and NSW governments are due to jointly announce further financial assistance for businesses amid Sydney’s extended lockdown.

Night Time Industries Association chair Justine Baker told Deborah Knight the sector desperately needs cash flow and a “JobKeeper-style” employee assistance subsidy.

No matter what the government announces today, “it won’t be enough for our night time industries”.

“It’s debilitating – the uncertainty is really crippling for our sector.

“We have … groups who employ 1000 people … the cash flow is $1.2 million a week – it’s unsustainable.”

Press PLAY below to hear her urgent request of governments

Image: Getty