NSW Health has confirmed two more testing sites will be set up in Port Stephens after three new cases of coronavirus were identified.

People need to book ahead on the number, 4964 7497.

A drive-through clinic is being set up in Tomaree.

Two schools and a childcare centre in Port Stephens will be closed for the day for deep cleaning and contact tracing.

The new cases are believed to be linked to an infected visitor from Sydney.

