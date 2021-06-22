2GB
EXPOSED: The state offering Australia’s worst Bunnings snags

6 hours ago
Deborah Knight
Article image for EXPOSED: The state offering Australia’s worst Bunnings snags

Travelling snag connoisseur Josh Eastwell has named and shamed which of the nation’s states offers the worst Bunnings snags. 

Eastwell has achieved an expert critic status, having travelled to, and eaten a snag at 172 of Australia’s 280 (sizzle-hosting) Bunnings stores for his Great Australian Sausage Crawl.

 

While passing by the 2GB studios, he stopped in to give Deborah Knight some insight into what makes a good snag.

“Some snags are actually pretty tragic,” he admitted.  “You can just taste the difference, really.”

“Some of them just taste like they’ve just been pulled from the back of the shelf.”

Press PLAY below to hear the states with the best and worst snags 

 

The worst Bunnings snag, and Eastwell’s reaction.

 

Image: Getty 

Deborah Knight
