Experts insist vaccine rollout ‘urgent’ as government claims ‘it’s not a race’

1 hour ago
Ben Fordham
Nick Talley
Article image for Experts insist vaccine rollout ‘urgent’ as government claims ‘it’s not a race’

The government is being warned the vaccine rollout is “urgent” as Victoria remains in lockdown.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison and his deputy Michael McCormack have insisted the vaccine rollout is “not a race”.

Medical Journal of Australia Editor Professor Nick Talley told Ben Fordham COVID-19 variants are cause for concern.

“The trouble with these variants are they’re so transmissible that even a lockdown won’t be enough to stop an outbreak.

“The only way out … that’s getting vaccinated.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty

Ben Fordham
AustraliaHealthNews
