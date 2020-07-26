Expert warns COVID-19 will ‘rip through’ NSW without lockdown

An expert is warning a lockdown may be necessary if the COVID-19 outbreak in Sydney worsens.

The state government is reportedly divided over the possibility of a lockdown, with some willing to tolerate up to 250 cases a day while others are drawing the line at 50.

Editor of the Medical Journal of Australia Professor Nick Talley told Ben Fordham a significant rise in cases should warrant a lockdown or tighter restrictions.

“The problem is if you let this virus get ahead of you it will rip through the community, and I mean rip.

“So, a number doesn’t work. It’s about the case numbers increasing, at the moment that’s not the situation, thank goodness.”

