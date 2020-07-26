2GB
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Expert warns COVID-19 will ‘rip through’ NSW without lockdown

3 hours ago
Ben Fordham
Nick Talley

An expert is warning a lockdown may be necessary if the COVID-19 outbreak in Sydney worsens.

The state government is reportedly divided over the possibility of a lockdown, with some willing to tolerate up to 250 cases a day while others are drawing the line at 50.

Editor of the Medical Journal of Australia Professor Nick Talley told Ben Fordham a significant rise in cases should warrant a lockdown or tighter restrictions.

“The problem is if you let this virus get ahead of you it will rip through the community, and I mean rip.

“So, a number doesn’t work. It’s about the case numbers increasing, at the moment that’s not the situation, thank goodness.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

 

Image: Getty

Ben Fordham
HealthNewsNSW
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873