EXCLUSIVE | Transport Minister reveals NorthConnex tunnel opening date

59 mins ago
Ray Hadley
Transport Minister Andrew Constance has revealed to Ray Hadley the NorthConnex tunnel will open next weekend.

The $3 billion project will open on Saturday, October 31, with a toll of $7.99 for cars and $23.97 for trucks.

The tunnel will help divert up to 5,000 trucks a day from Pennant Hills Road, one of Sydney’s most congested roads.

Mr Constance told Ray Hadley the tunnel will save lives.

“We’ve seen over 400 people injured and seriously injured on Pennant Hills Road.

“One in four accidents on Pennant Hills Road involves a truck, compared to the rest of the road network which is about one in 14.”

