EXCLUSIVE | Toll operators overruled to lower travel costs

NSW residents who tow boats and caravans on Sydney’s toll roads will now be eligible for a dedicated rebate.

Grey nomads were hit with a huge toll increase on October 1 2019 because cars towing caravans are lumped into the same class as trucks and other heavy vehicles.

After months of campaigning from Ray Hadley, NSW Transport Minister Andrew Constance has announced a rebate scheme similar to the M5 cashback.

“A lot of grey nomads out there towing caravans, people towing boats and horse floats, shouldn’t be slugged in the same way a B-double would be on a toll road,” he told Ray.

Claimants will need to register with Transport for NSW, submit a claim through their toll retailer’s online portal, and the $14 per trip refund will be deposited into a nominated bank account.

Mr Constance explained the government felt they needed to pick up the slack after negotiations with toll operator Transurban failed.

“That’s the way I’ve had to get around this.

“Obviously my preference would be for Transurban to have not put this in place in the first place.”

