EXCLUSIVE | Sydney Trains to change ‘women only’ job ad

4 hours ago
BEN FORDHAM EXCLUSIVE
Suzanna HoldenSydney Trains

Sydney Trains has taken down its “women only” job ad.

The ad for a trainee train driver specifies “this recruitment is open to women only”.

Sydney Trains Acting Chief Executive Susanne Holden told Ben Fordham gender inequality is rife in the industry but the job ad is the first in a series of diverse roles that will be advertised.

“It’s more around getting gender equality, it’s not specifically to focus on female-only recruitment, that’s certainly not the case.

“This is targeted deliberately at women. In the next couple of weeks we’re going out with a more broader campaign.

“I do think that the wording is probably a little unfortunate. We’re actually making some changes to the wording.”

The ad has since been removed.

