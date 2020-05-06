EXCLUSIVE | Ruby Princess grilling ‘out of line’, says Prime Minister

A senior epidemiologist broke down during Ruby Princess inquiry proceedings yesterday, and Prime Minister Scott Morrison says the harsh questioning was “out of line”.

NSW Health’s Kelly-Anne Ressler addressed the Special Commission of Inquiry, facing a tough cross-examination from Commissioner Bret Walker SC.

Tearful and overcome with emotion, she apologised for the disaster, despite not being a decision-maker herself.

“It was not our intent. Myself and my colleagues in the public health unit are working very hard on this,” she said.

“We did what we could, and if we could do it again, it would be very different.”

Prime Minister Scott Morrison condemned the Commissioner’s hostility, telling Ray Hadley he found the vision “very distressing”.

“I found that a bit out of line, Ray.

“To see her reduced to that under that sort of aggressive line of questioning … you’ve got to get the balance right on this one, and I would hope Mr Walker [SC] would reflect on that.

“I’m very proud of our public servants, including [this] young woman.

“I thank her for the great job she’s been seeking to do.”

Ray added, “I don’t want one person to carry the blame.”

“This young woman might be picking up the paper and saying ‘My God, I did all this to the country’, and I don’t want her to think that.

“We need some compassion, because they weren’t deliberate mistakes.”

Image: Sydney Morning Herald