EXCLUSIVE | ‘Recover and resign’: Andrew Constance makes his political future clear

2 hours ago
ALAN JONES EXCLUSIVE
ALAN JONES EXCLUSIVEAndrew Constancebushfires

Andrew Constance has revealed he will resign from politics once the bushfire recovery is complete.

The Transport Minister has taken leave from Cabinet duties in recent months as he deals with the bushfire crisis that ravaged his electorate on the far South Coast.

Mr Constance says the tragedy has made him realise “how wrong politics is in this country”.

The Bega MP admits he was part of the problem but tells Alan Jones something has got to change.

“Now we’ve got this mechanical political approach to everything, that it’s all scripted. Let’s start operating on our guts.

“I used to be one of those machine politicians, I know that.

“I’ve got to be honest with you, it took a bloody big fire to make me realise how wrong politics is in this country.”

Alan Jones has urged Mr Constance not to give in but he made his priorities very clear.

“You’re not going anywhere, are you? We need you,” says Alan.

“No, no. Recover and resign,” Mr Constance replies.

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

The Alan Jones Breakfast Show contacted Mr Constance directly after the interview to confirm his intention to resign from politics.

He confirmed he will get the bushfire recovery done and then he’s done.

 

Image: SMH/Kate Geraghty

