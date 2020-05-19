EXCLUSIVE | Paul Gallen tells injury-depleted Warriors to ‘give me a call’

The Warriors have suffered a few injuries that have severely depleted their side but rescue may come from an unexpected place.

The NRL have refused to lend the team any players, but recently retired league legend Paul Gallen told Mark Levy he’d put his hand up.

“The Warriors have done such an amazing job to get over here to Australia, so many sacrifices to get the game going again, you’d like to think we could help them out as much as possible.

“I tell you what, we’ve got until June 30 and I heard Billy Slater say he’d come back and play, Sam Thaiday today said he’d come back and play.

“I reckon between the three of us you’d get 10 or 15 games out, so why not, give me a call.

“The sacrifices they made, I would consider it.”

Image: Mark Metcalfe/Stringer