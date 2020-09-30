EXCLUSIVE | NSW Blues coach responds to Tom Trbojevic injury reports

State of Origin star Tom Trbojevic is set to make a shock withdrawal due to ongoing shoulder troubles, the Daily Telegraph reports.

Mark Levy broke the story to NSW Blues coach Brad Fittler on Wide World of Sports.

“I’ll be speaking to [Trbojevic’s doctor] Nathan Gibbs either today or tomorrow, to see how much truth there is in that,” Freddy responded.

“We’ve got plenty of time.”

Wayne Bennett will fill the Maroons coaching vacancy left by Kevin Walters, but his opponent has dismissed the suggestion of any nervousness.

Freddy told Mark he’s “not really fussed who coaches Queensland”, confident even the so-called “super coach” won’t derail his players’ strength and camaraderie.

“I’m nervous about when we do our press conferences, when we do the face to face photo.

“But apart from that, no, [I’m] not really [nervous].”

