EXCLUSIVE | Grandparents and siblings banned from community sport events

Community sports across NSW will be impacted by tough new restrictions, effectively immediately.

In a Drive exclusive, acting NSW Sports Minister, Geoff Lee told Jim Wilson they are about to announce tight restrictions on those who can attend community sports.

“Today we’re announcing an updated COVID-19 safety plan for community sporting organisations, and it’s in a response to the rising number of cases in NSW.”

Mr Lee said at the request of the Chief Health Officer Kerry Chant, they’re asking all community sporting clubs to help decrease the number of people attending events.

“What we’re asking … is to restrict the number of sporting spectators to parents and carers where practical.

“That means there’s no aunties, no uncles, no grandmas, grandpas, no brothers, no sisters crowding on the sidelines.”

