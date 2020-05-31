EXCLUSIVE | Gladys Berejiklian to make announcement on gyms, community sport

Premier Gladys Berejiklian has revealed an announcement will be made on restrictions surrounding gyms and dance studios.

Further restrictions have been eased in NSW today but gyms and dance studios remain closed across the state.

“We’re working through the list,” Ms Berejilian said.

“Can I be so bold as to suggest that we will be saying something publically about that this week.

“There’s two things that we want to say something about in the near future and that’s children’s community sport, but also gyms and dance studios and the like.”

