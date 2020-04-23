2GB
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • NSW
  • EXCLUSIVE | First COVID-19 positive paramedic..

EXCLUSIVE | First COVID-19 positive paramedic allegedly caught virus from patient

8 hours ago
Ray Hadley
coronavirusNSW Ambulance

A veteran paramedic is in intensive care after becoming the first to contract COVID-19, allegedly from a patient.

The paramedic, who is in his 60’s and has over 30 years of experience on the job, transported a COVID-19 infected patient as recently as last week.

Ray has heard from fellow paramedics who believe he was at risk despite wearing PPE.

“His colleagues are most concerned NSW Health bureaucrats have been so quick to rule out transmission from the infected patient because he was wearing protective equipment at the time.”

However, Ray reveals, NSW Ambulance have been made aware that some masks supplied to paramedics are only suitable for “dry airborne” particles, and have asked staff to conduct an “urgent audit” of their stocks.

Click PLAY below to hear the full story

Ray Hadley
NewsNSW
Advertisement
Advertisement
131 873

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.