EXCLUSIVE | First COVID-19 positive paramedic allegedly caught virus from patient

A veteran paramedic is in intensive care after becoming the first to contract COVID-19, allegedly from a patient.

The paramedic, who is in his 60’s and has over 30 years of experience on the job, transported a COVID-19 infected patient as recently as last week.

Ray has heard from fellow paramedics who believe he was at risk despite wearing PPE.

“His colleagues are most concerned NSW Health bureaucrats have been so quick to rule out transmission from the infected patient because he was wearing protective equipment at the time.”

However, Ray reveals, NSW Ambulance have been made aware that some masks supplied to paramedics are only suitable for “dry airborne” particles, and have asked staff to conduct an “urgent audit” of their stocks.

Click PLAY below to hear the full story