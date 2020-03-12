EXCLUSIVE: Drive-thru coronavirus testing in NSW within a week

New South Wales residents will soon be able to get drive-thru style coronavirus testing as the demand increases.

NSW Chief Health Officer, Dr Kerry Chant warns millions of Australian’s may end up with coronavirus, with as many as 1.5-million people in NSW alone becoming infected.

Dr Chant tells Ben Fordham the increasing need for safer testing could be eased if drive-through testing proves effective.

“We’re working with the private providers to increase collections… a number of those sites look like they’re appropriate for drive-through and then we’ll be trialing that.

“I would suggest by next week it will be up and running.”

Click PLAY below to hear Dr Chant’s full Q&A session on Ben Fordham Live.

What you need to know about coronavirus from Dr Kerry Chant’s Q&A with Ben Fordham:

What are the symptoms?

They range from mild to more severe. Mild sore throat, runny nose, cough, fever… all the way through to pneumonia. Sometimes you may also have it without fever.

What to do if you have symptoms and are wondering if you should get tested?

We really want to prioritise the testing for the returning overseas travellers. If you have recently travelled overseas or had close contact with someone who has travelled then you are a high priority and need to get tested. Ring ahead to your GP if you want to get tested to make sure you limit risks.

What to do if you’re thinking of travelling overseas?

Go to the smart traveller website to follow the commonwealth government advice that is regularly updated. Also, consider what your travel insurance will and won’t cover.

Is it safe to catch public transport and go to the gym?

Yes.

Should you avoid shaking hands?

Yes.

Should we stockpile toilet paper, nappies and hand sanitiser?

No.

What circumstances should you self-isolate yourself for 14 days?

If you have had close contact with a case, particularly if you have symptoms. Close contact can be defined as 15-minutes of face to face contact with someone.

Or if you have recently returned from overseas and have symptoms.

What about the family of those who are self-isolating?

Do not share beds or bathrooms with anyone self-isolating. However, contacts of contacts don’t need to isolate or wear masks around the home but social distancing should be performed in group areas and social interactions should be minimised.

Do you have to stay inside your home if self-isolating?

No, you can go out – around your garden and in your street. You just need to stay away from people and not engage closely with people.

Can you catch coronavirus through the air conditioning ducts?

For general air conditioners, there isn’t an issue around catching coronavirus.