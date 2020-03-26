EXCLUSIVE | Delivery drivers at risk from COVID-19 samples

Drivers at an NSW company tasked with transporting coronavirus test samples are reportedly not receiving proper training.

A listener has told Deborah Knight that the COVID-19 tests are being put into eskies and the drivers at one courier company aren’t being given any special training or briefing on the tests at all.

They reportedly aren’t even being given gloves or masks.

NSW Health Pathology has said in a comment they have “issued new COVID-19 specific guidance and procedures to all our staff including specific advice for couriers”. (See full statement below)

Third-party carriers are provided information and briefings to give to drivers who are meant to be well trained.

“There’s got to be some training, surely,” Deborah says, “for delivery drivers to ensure that when they are handling these coronavirus tests they do realise it’s a serious safety risk.”

