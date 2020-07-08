EXCLUSIVE | Blues coach rejects claims Damien Cook will be stripped of his jersey

NSW Blues coach Brad Fittler has hit back at claims Rabbitohs star Damien Cook could miss out on selection for State of Origin.

Rugby league legend Peter Sterling suggested on Wide World of Sports the hooker’s spot was in jeopardy after a sluggish start to the season.

Cook shrugged off the comments, telling Mark Levy Origin has taught him to trust his teammates “and pick my times when I can”.

“I’ve learned from [Brad Fittler] not to read too much into the media.

“For me at the moment, Origin is obviously a privilege. It’s been great to play the last two years.

“I know one thing: I’ve just got to do my job at clubland and at the moment Wayne’s been quite happy about how I’m playing.”

The Blues coach himself also dismissed the suggestion Cook’s jersey is at risk, telling Mark Levy he’d pick him for the 2020 side right there and then.

“Cookie? I’d be picking him now for sure.”

Freddy was taken aback by Sterling’s comments.

“I think Souths in general have been about a seven out of ten at the moment.

“Cookie’s getting better. Last week was better than the week before.”

