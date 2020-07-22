EXCLUSIVE | Baby’s dramatic entrance into the world makes a young paramedic’s dream come true
A recently graduated paramedic helped deliver a baby in a hospital carpark on her third-ever shift in what was a career “dream come true”.
Jessica Oates and her partner Paul Sweetland shared the dramatic story exclusively on 2GB Drive.
Nearing the end of their shift, they received a call for an imminent labour in Waterloo.
They made it to hospital – but only to the car park of the Royal Prince Alfred – before helping deliver the bub.
“It was hard to believe, to be perfectly honest,” Ms Oates explained to Jim Wilson.
“I turned to Paul and I said did they just say labour?
“I so desperately wanted to deliver a baby and that’s exactly what I got to do.”
She said the adrenaline kicked in and put her training to good use.
“It’s just such a wonderful event in life,” she said.
“I felt very lucky and fortunate I got to do that.”
Mr Sweetland, who has been a paramedic for 17 years, said he has delivered 4 babies himself.
Knowing how keen his partner was to deliver a baby, he cautioned that it was unlikely she’d get the chance.
“Normally we don’t get to deliver babies – it’s quite an unusual event,” he said.
Dad Clarence said he was in “shock” while the paramedics took charge to help deliver their fourth baby.
“[I’m] still a bit shaken from the ordeal, wasn’t really expecting it,” he told Jim.
