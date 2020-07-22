2GB
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • EXCLUSIVE | Baby’s dramatic entrance..

EXCLUSIVE | Baby’s dramatic entrance into the world makes a young paramedic’s dream come true

13 mins ago
Jim Wilson
Ambulance NSWBabyNSW paramedics

A recently graduated paramedic helped deliver a baby in a hospital carpark on her third-ever shift in what was a career “dream come true”.  

Jessica Oates and her partner Paul Sweetland shared the dramatic story exclusively on 2GB Drive.

Nearing the end of their shift, they received a call for an imminent labour in Waterloo.

They made it to hospital – but only to the car park of the Royal Prince Alfred – before helping deliver the bub.

“It was hard to believe, to be perfectly honest,” Ms Oates explained to Jim Wilson.

“I turned to Paul and I said did they just say labour?

“I so desperately wanted to deliver a baby and that’s exactly what I got to do.”

She said the adrenaline kicked in and put her training to good use.

“It’s just such a wonderful event in life,” she said.

“I felt very lucky and fortunate I got to do that.”

Mr Sweetland, who has been a paramedic for 17 years, said he has delivered 4 babies himself.

Knowing how keen his partner was to deliver a baby, he cautioned that it was unlikely she’d get the chance.

“Normally we don’t get to deliver babies – it’s quite an unusual event,” he said.

Dad Clarence said he was in “shock” while the paramedics took charge to help deliver their fourth baby.

“[I’m] still a bit shaken from the ordeal, wasn’t really expecting it,” he told Jim.

Click PLAY below to hear the heartwarming interview 

 

Jim Wilson
HealthNews
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873