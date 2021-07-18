‘Excessive’ and ‘completely unnecessary’ construction shutdown under fire

The construction industry has been left reeling after the NSW government announced a shutdown of the sector to curb Sydney’s COVID outbreak.

Australian Constructors Association CEO Jon Davies told Ben Fordham the news came “completely out of left field”.

“We think that they’ve really gone over the top with shutting down the whole industry.

“We think that this was excessive and completely unnecessary.

“We’re probably one of the best-managed industries from a COVID perspective.”

