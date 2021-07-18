2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • ‘Excessive’ and ‘completely unnecessary’ construction..

‘Excessive’ and ‘completely unnecessary’ construction shutdown under fire

14 hours ago
Ben Fordham
Jon Davies
Article image for ‘Excessive’ and ‘completely unnecessary’ construction shutdown under fire

The construction industry has been left reeling after the NSW government announced a shutdown of the sector to curb Sydney’s COVID outbreak.

Australian Constructors Association CEO Jon Davies told Ben Fordham the news came “completely out of left field”.

“We think that they’ve really gone over the top with shutting down the whole industry.

“We think that this was excessive and completely unnecessary.

“We’re probably one of the best-managed industries from a COVID perspective.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

 

Image: Getty

Ben Fordham
BusinessMoneyNews
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873