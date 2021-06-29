Evidence UN ‘one of the most corrupt bodies on planet earth’

Australia has sent a formal invitation inviting the UN to visit the Great Barrier Reef after the body raised concerns.

A UNESCO World Heritage Committee draft report has issued a recommendation to list the Great Barrier Reef as a world heritage site “in danger” because of successive reef bleaching events.

UNESCO hasn’t been to Queensland since 2012.

The main world heritage committee decision-making body is chaired by a Chinese official.

“The whole thing is a rort,” Ben Fordham said.

“It’s further evidence that the United Nations is one of the most corrupt and compromised bodies on planet earth.”

