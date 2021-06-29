2GB
Evidence UN ‘one of the most corrupt bodies on planet earth’

12 hours ago
Ben Fordham comments
UNESCO
Article image for Evidence UN ‘one of the most corrupt bodies on planet earth’

Australia has sent a formal invitation inviting the UN to visit the Great Barrier Reef after the body raised concerns.

A UNESCO World Heritage Committee draft report has issued a recommendation to list the Great Barrier Reef as a world heritage site “in danger” because of successive reef bleaching events.

UNESCO hasn’t been to Queensland since 2012.

The main world heritage committee decision-making body is chaired by a Chinese official.

“The whole thing is a rort,” Ben Fordham said.

“It’s further evidence that the United Nations is one of the most corrupt and compromised bodies on planet earth.”

Press PLAY below to hear Ben’s comments in full

AustraliaNewsWorld
