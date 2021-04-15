Everything we know about Prince Philip’s funeral

Prince Philip’s funeral will be held on Saturday at Windsor Castle.

Coronavirus restrictions mean only 30 people can attend to farewell the Duke of Edinburgh.

Majesty Magazine Editor Ingrid Seward shared with Chris Smith the details of the service.

Nine News reporter Carrie-Anne Greenbank explained how the funeral will progress.

“It’s a 50 minute funeral service that’s happening in St George’s Chapel,” she told Mark Levy

“As part of that service, Prince Philip’s coffin will be lowered into the royal vault.”

