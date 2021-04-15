2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Everything we know about Prince Philip’s funeral

5 hours ago
chris smith & mark levy
Prince Philip
Article image for Everything we know about Prince Philip’s funeral

Prince Philip’s funeral will be held on Saturday at Windsor Castle.

Coronavirus restrictions mean only 30 people can attend to farewell the Duke of Edinburgh.

Majesty Magazine Editor Ingrid Seward shared with Chris Smith the details of the service.

Click PLAY below to hear the details

Nine News reporter Carrie-Anne Greenbank explained how the funeral will progress.

“It’s a 50 minute funeral service that’s happening in St George’s Chapel,” she told Mark Levy

“As part of that service, Prince Philip’s coffin will be lowered into the royal vault.”

Click PLAY below to hear Carrie-Anne’s rundown 

2GB will bring you live coverage of the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral from 10pm on Saturday. 

Image: Getty

chris smith & mark levy
NewsWorld
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873